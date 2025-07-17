MMEA begins mission to bring ex-USCGC Steadfast to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has launched a mission to bring the former United States Coast Guard Cutter (ex-USCGC) Steadfast to Malaysia, with the vessel expected to arrive in November.

A team of 46 enforcement personnel will depart for Baltimore, US, on July 18 to oversee the operation.

MMEA director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah stated that the team will serve as the first crew for the vessel, which will strengthen Malaysia’s maritime enforcement, particularly in the South China Sea.

“This mission marks a proud moment in history, not only for the agency but for Malaysia as a whole. It is not just an ordinary voyage - it symbolises international recognition of the MMEA’s capabilities and professionalism,“ he said.

Four MMEA officers have been in Baltimore since May for adaptation training and technical inspections as part of the preparations.

Mohd Rosli also thanked the MADANI Government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, for approving the transfer.

“Without the strong support of the government, a mission like this would not have become a reality,“ he added.

The ex-USCGC Steadfast measures 64.14 metres in length and 10 metres in width, with a top speed of 18 knots. In a separate development, Mohd Rosli supported the Home Minister’s call for civil servants to enhance their competence and integrity.

“These qualities are essential for every MMEA officer. Without them, maritime security could be compromised,“ he said. - Bernama