Mobile ReproAlert launched to educate Malaysian youth on reproductive health

KUALA LUMPUR: An interactive educational vehicle called Mobile ReproAlert has been launched to provide reproductive health education to Malaysian youth.

This initiative aims to prevent social issues including unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases through comprehensive outreach.

The programme represents a collaboration between the Malaysian Muslim Medical and Health Practitioners Association and Sime Darby Foundation.

It features a mobile vehicle equipped with multimedia displays, youth-friendly reference materials, and private counselling spaces.

Sime Darby Foundation chief executive officer Dr Yatela Zainal Abidin confirmed the vehicle will visit schools, public housing programmes and rural communities nationwide.

“Over 4,000 teenage pregnancies are recorded annually in Malaysia, with many affected youths dropping out of school,” she said during the launch ceremony.

Yatela emphasized that teenage pregnancy represents not just a health issue but also an education and life opportunity concern.

She added that the programme aims to empower youths to make informed choices, build confidence, and improve reproductive health awareness among parents.

Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail officiated the launch event and expressed concern over youths facing multiple challenges.

“With both parents often working, effective monitoring is difficult,” she stated regarding contemporary parenting challenges.

Dr Wan Azizah described Mobile ReproAlert as a commendable initiative that should reach those most in need of its services.

She also called for special attention to health and education in her parliamentary constituency under the 2026 Budget.

“The budget must reflect the people’s real needs, with human development as a priority,” she concluded. – Bernama