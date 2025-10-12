Modenas and Sendayan Motor open Malaysia’s 10th Kawasaki All Star Centre

NILAI: National motorcycle manufacturer Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) has partnered with Sendayan Motor Sdn Bhd to launch Malaysia’s tenth Kawasaki All Star 4S Centre.

Modenas chief executive officer Roslan Roskan stated the company’s mission is to build Malaysia’s motorcycle industry with reliable, affordable, and innovative mobility solutions.

“Our partnership with Kawasaki has added a new dimension, bringing advanced technologies, performance machines and a global brand spirit to local riders,“ he said during the grand opening ceremony.

Roslan emphasised that each Kawasaki All Star outlet serves as a comprehensive brand experience centre beyond mere sales transactions.

“This expansion proves that the demand for Kawasaki is growing stronger and our responsibility is to meet that demand with excellence,“ he added.

The event was officiated by Negeri Sembilan state executive councillor for local government development, housing and transport J. Arul Kumar.

Modenas chief marketing officer Hitoshi Inoue and Sendayan Motor Sdn Bhd director David Goh Lim Jia also attended the ceremony.

Roslan highlighted that the nationwide Kawasaki All Star network expansion reflects strong brand confidence among Malaysian riders.

“What makes today even more meaningful is that this new outlet is managed by Sendayan Motor Sdn Bhd, a company deeply rooted in Negeri Sembilan since 1976,“ he noted.

The CEO added that the partnership creates business opportunities while strengthening the local economy and generating employment.

Arul Kumar pointed to Nilai’s strategic location near the Klang Valley, Melaka, and Johor as a significant advantage for the new outlet.

He described the centre as a potential catalyst for regional automotive industry growth.

Modenas ownership comprises 70% held by DRB-Hicom and 30% by Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries. – Bernama