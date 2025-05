KUALA LUMPUR: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northern Sumatera at 4.57 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 74 kilometres and its epicentre was 107 km southeast of Meulaboh, Indonesia.

Tremors were also felt in many areas along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

However, there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia.