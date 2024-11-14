MOE agrees to divide recruitment of new teachers into three regions

KUALA LUMPUR: The recruitment of new teachers will be divided into three regions - Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak - based on key decisions made during the Sabah Joint Action Committee on Education Development (JTBPP) meeting.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), in a statement, today, said that the meeting, held in Putrajaya on Tuesday (Nov 12), was co-chaired by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Sabah Science, Innovation, and Technology Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Additionally, the meeting reached a consensus to incorporate Sabah’s historical imagery into the national education curriculum and policy. The committee also agreed to a new request from the Sabah government, for flexibility and autonomy in utilising disaster allocations, based on immediate needs or urgency.

“The MOE agrees with this request and will enhance the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) for emergency procurement to determine allocations and procurement methods. This will help provide immediate solutions during disasters, and address the issues that arise,” the statement read.

The statement also highlighted that the MOE approved five additional requests from the Sabah government, similar to those made by Sarawak, concerning project planning, information sharing related to the transfer of senior officials from the state education department (JPN) to MOE headquarters, and education data sharing.

In August, Sabah’s media reported that Mohd Arifin had mentioned that the state government proposed the inclusion of Sabah’s historical imagery in the school curriculum, to allow students to understand and appreciate the true facts of the state’s history.