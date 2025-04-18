GEORGE TOWN: The Education Ministry (MOE) aims for over 10,000 schools nationwide to be equipped with smartboards by 2027, in an effort to strengthen the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the education system.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry is also preparing supporting plans, including upgrading teachers’ activity centres to become centres of excellence for educational technology.

“We hope to achieve our goal of equipping all schools with smartboards by 2027, which will also see the rollout of a new curriculum,” she said at the Smartboard Handover Ceremony and Declaration of 100 Per Cent Smartboard Sponsorship for Penang Schools, held at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bayan Lepas here today.

Also present was state Education Department director Wan Sajiri Wan Hassan.

Fadhlina said Penang is the first state to achieve full smartboard usage across all 396 schools, through collaboration involving Unity Government MPs, the state government and strategic partners such as Public Bank.

She said smartboards promote more interactive and effective learning, while boosting digital skills among students.

“Congratulations to Penang for its outstanding commitment. I hope this inspires other states to follow suit in enhancing the quality of education,” she said.

Fadhlina added that while technology is crucial, teachers remain central to character-building and moral development.