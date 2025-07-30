MOE finalises vertical school guidelines for safety and accessibility

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has finalised the Guidelines for Vertical School Development Planning, which take into account basic principles for school design, such as supervision and student safety.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the guidelines would be presented to the Cabinet soon.

He said the MOE took into account several factors in determining the vertical school concept, including vertical movement safety, accessibility for students with special needs, students’ emotional and social well-being, and access to recreational spaces.

“We also look into technical aspects such as acoustics, soundproofing, lighting and natural ventilation, emergency routes, the building structure, maintenance and strata management,“ he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN–Sungai Besar) on Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) proposal to construct a two-block vertical school with between 10 and 17 storeys, and the measures taken by the MOE to ensure that basic safety facilities in schools are functioning properly.

Wong further said that an engagement session had also been conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) involving the Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia), the Public Works Department, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, as well as parents and teachers, to refine the design requirements for vertical schools.

He said KPKT had proposed three modules, namely constructing schools on land specifically designated for education purposes; incorporating community facilities such as clinics and libraries; and integrating school buildings with residential and commercial developments.

“School design must be curriculum-friendly, sustainable and flexible, and adhere to the principles of a sense of belonging, attractiveness, safety and ease of maintenance,” he said.

Wong added that the implementation of vertical schools would be subject to assessment by the MOE and relevant technical agencies, particularly in areas with populations exceeding one million.

DBKL had previously proposed the construction of more vertical-concept schools, comprising two blocks of between 10 and 17 storeys, as part of efforts to address land constraints and the growing population in Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama