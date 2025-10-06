MOE to align reform agenda with upcoming education blueprint

KOTA TINGGI: The Education Ministry (MOE) will align its ongoing education reform agenda with the upcoming Malaysia Education Development Plan (PPPM) 2026–2035.

Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan said the move is part of the ministry’s continuous efforts to raise the quality of education in the country.

“The reform initiative began in 2023 and is now in its second year. We’re focusing on key areas that need to be streamlined into the new development plan.

“This ensures the reforms remain relevant and responsive to both national and global developments. Therefore, we’re targeting 2026 to 2035 to integrate these reforms into the new PPPM,” he told reporters during his official visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Adela today.

He said the effort is vital to ensure schools produce a well-educated and high-quality talent pool to meet national needs.

Azman added that the reform focuses on six key areas: curriculum intervention, preschool alignment, STEM education, digital learning, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and language proficiency.

These efforts are being rolled out through school visits and nationwide engagement, reflecting the ministry’s strong commitment to strengthening the education system for the future of some 5.2 million students.

“With over 400,000 teachers across 10,238 schools, I’m confident we can empower and educate our next generation,” he said.