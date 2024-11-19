MOE to probe reports of Thais crossing Sungai Golok to study in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will conduct further investigation into reports that students from Thailand who cross Sungai Golok daily to attend school in Malaysia, said its Minister, Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that if they are Malaysians, this should not happen because the government has provided various access and facilities to education for its people.

“If these children are Malaysians, they should attend school in Malaysia and there should be no safety concerns regarding crossing the river.

“But we will investigate and take note of this matter because the reported number (of pupils crossing the river) is extremely high,” she told reporters after attending the opening of the MPH Bookstores outlet at the Alamanda shopping mall here today.

A local daily today reported that nearly 500 students from Thailand used illegal bases to cross Sungai Golok daily to attend school in Malaysia.

A survey found that, as early as 6.30 am, the students were already waiting for boats to cross over to Malaysia, at a fee of RM1 per student, with five illegal bases popular with the students, including the Jambu, Ibrahim Pencen and Paun bases.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat was yesterday reported as saying that police will arrest any Malaysian using illegal routes to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border, especially along Sungai Golok from Dec 1.

Mohd Yusoff said police will take action under Section 5 (2) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 to arrest Malaysians going to Thailand using ungazetted routes.

Asked about students from Thailand and Malaysia going to and coming from the routes to study in both countries, Mohd Yusoff said they too need to enter legally through the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

He said the matter had been discussed in the state planning committee meeting regarding the national border.