MOH and IHH Healthcare expand free cancer treatment for 500 patients

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) and IHH Healthcare Malaysia have signed their third Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand free cancer treatment for an additional 500 patients.

This initiative strengthens the public-private partnership, ensuring underserved communities receive high-quality radiotherapy and radiosurgery at no cost.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad highlighted the significance of the agreement, stating, “This collaboration is a concrete step toward closing the access gap for underserved and lower-income groups. It also reflects Malaysia’s broader commitment to Universal Health Coverage, where cancer care is not treated as a privilege but as a right.”

The expanded program now includes eight IHH hospitals, with the newly added Island Hospital in Penang equipped with Gamma Knife and LINAC technologies.

These advanced tools enable precise treatment, particularly for tumours in sensitive areas.

Since its launch in 2022, the partnership has already benefited 1,000 cancer patients nationwide.

The latest MoU aims to further reduce barriers to treatment, especially for those diagnosed at late stages.

Dzulkefly noted that over 60 per cent of Malaysia’s cancer cases are detected late, complicating treatment and reducing effectiveness.

The initiative aligns with the National Strategic Plan for Cancer Control, focusing on early detection, effective treatment, and palliative care.

The MoU covers various cancers, including brain tumours, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers. – Bernama