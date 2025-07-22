MOH-NGO partnership boosts infectious disease prevention in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Close collaboration between the Health Ministry (MOH) and health-related non-governmental organisations (NGOs) is crucial in strengthening infectious disease prevention and early intervention efforts, particularly among high-risk groups, said Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He cited outreach initiatives by the Kelantan Patient Intermediary Association (Sahabat), supported by the Malaysian AIDS Foundation, as a successful model of government-NGO cooperation.

Such partnerships allow MOH to engage with vulnerable communities, including intravenous drug users and men who have sex with men.

“Health education programmes and field activities conducted since 2006 by Sahabat in partnership with the ministry have had a positive impact on raising public awareness about HIV, sexually transmitted diseases, and Hepatitis C,” Dr Zaini said in a statement.

He emphasised that these efforts not only promote prevention and early diagnosis but also safeguard close contacts, such as family members, from infection risks.

Dr Zaini reiterated the ministry’s commitment to a public health approach focused on prevention, early intervention, and accessible treatment for all.

This aligns with national health policies that respect religious and cultural sensitivities.

“Such strategic collaborations will continue to be expanded as part of efforts to strengthen the community support system in addressing public health issues in an inclusive and effective manner,” he added. - Bernama