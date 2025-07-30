MOH prioritises education in medicine price display enforcement amid legal challenge

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) remains committed to an educational approach in enforcing the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Medicine Price Labelling) Order 2025, even as a judicial review application challenges the regulation.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad emphasized that while the ministry respects the legal process, it will proceed with awareness initiatives to avoid gaps in enforcement.

“We will continue with this approach to avoid enforcement gaps while the court process is ongoing,” he said after officiating the 2025 National Health Technology Assessment Conference and the 30th anniversary of the Malaysian Health Technology Assessment Section (MaHTAS).

The regulation, effective since May 1, requires private clinics and community pharmacies to display medicine prices on shelves, in catalogues, or through written price lists.

The move aims to enhance transparency and prevent profiteering in the healthcare sector.

Dr Dzulkefly addressed reports that the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and seven other organisations, including the Sabah Private Practitioners Association (APPS) and the Malaysian Muslim Doctors Association (PERDIM), have sought leave for a judicial review.

On May 4, the minister clarified that no fines or penalties would be imposed during the initial three-month grace period, prioritizing stakeholder education instead.

With the grace period ending on July 31, neither MOH nor the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has announced an extension.