PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Public Service Department (PSD) have been recommended to maintain the 42-hour workweek for healthcare staff.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Health, Suhaizan Kaiat, stated that the decision followed engagement sessions with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA), the Malaysian Nurses Association (MNA), and the Malaysian Association of Medical Assistants, according to the New Straits Times.

He explained that increasing healthcare staff’s working hours to 45 a week could be detrimental to their health, citing concerns about physical and mental fatigue, a higher risk of neglecting duties, reduced quality time with family, and an increased possibility of accidents during commutes.

ALSO READ: MOH prepared to amend Act on employment of health workers

Suhaizan added that the shortage of healthcare workers has resulted in a higher workload compared to other countries. He described the proposed 45-hour workweek as “unreasonable,“ as quoted, pointing out that it could result in a loss of 12 hours per month, equivalent to more than a full day of leave.

He also referenced international benchmarks, noting that several countries have set their weekly working hours below the proposed 45 hours. Japan, the United Kingdom, and Singapore have a standard 40-hour workweek, while Australia has set the benchmark at 38 hours, and France at 35 hours weekly.

Suhaizan further cited a study by the Delegation of Nurses, which found that 95.5% of 28,373 healthcare workers were against the proposed three-hour increase.

ALSO READ: Shorter housemanship training not to tackle shortage of medical officers - MOH

He emphasised that the committee has urged a focus on increasing the number of healthcare staff to reduce the workload and enhance the quality of healthcare services for the public.

The ministry reportedly proposed increasing nurses’ working hours from 42 hours to 45 hours per week under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA). The proposal has been heavily criticised by several groups.

It is also reported that Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has stated that the ministry is appealing for a moratorium on the implementation of the 45-hour workweek for MOH shift workers, while PSD is still discussing the matter.