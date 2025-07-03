JEDDAH: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday to attend the Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for tomorrow.

The minister arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 6.05 pm local time (11.05 pm in Malaysia).

Upon arrival, Mohamad was received by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, and Consul General of Malaysia in Jeddah, Roslan Sharif.

In a statement earlier today, Wisma Putra said the Extraordinary Session will deliberate on the progress of the ceasefire in Gaza and address concerns over the proposed annexation of Gaza, which could result in the forced resettlement of the Palestinian people from their homeland.

According to the statement, Malaysia will voice firm opposition to any proposal for the annexation of Gaza, as well as any efforts aimed at forcibly displacing the Palestinian people to Egypt and Jordan.

Mohamad will also reiterate Malaysia’s commitment to supporting Gaza’s reconstruction and recovery, including working alongside international organisations and regional initiatives, the statement read.

“The Foreign Minister’s participation in this meeting underscores Malaysia’s firm commitment to advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it said.