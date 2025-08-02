ALOR SETAR: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu took an active role in supporting Malaysia’s marine conservation efforts today with a visit to Pulau Payar Marine Park, where he witnessed firsthand the ongoing restoration of coral reefs impacted by recent coral bleaching events.

The visit highlights the government’s commitment to preserving and rehabilitating the country’s fragile marine ecosystems.

Following a pause in restoration activities since July 2024 due to widespread coral bleaching, the park was now seeing renewed efforts to restore its once-thriving coral populations, he said.

“Today, I observed the planting of 300 coral fragments, marking a vital step in restoring the marine ecosystem at Pulau Payar. This initiative is crucial for revitalising the rich biodiversity of this protected area,” he said in a Facebook post.

The minister also participated in a conservation initiative by releasing 120 golden sea cucumber seedlings into the waters. The species, vital to marine ecosystem health, plays an essential role in maintaining the balance of the ocean floor’s nutrient cycle.

“These sea cucumbers, which are 120 days old, range between three to ten grams in weight and measure two to ten centimetres in length,” he explained.

Mohamad also emphasised the country’s ongoing dedication to ensuring the long-term sustainability of marine resources, with the Department of Fisheries continuing to play a central role in regulating and monitoring these conservation projects.