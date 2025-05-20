KUALA LUMPUR: The memorandum on the Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2025 will be tabled at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, marking a key step towards strengthening legislation to protect the nation’s marine resources and safeguard the welfare of fishermen.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said he was briefed today on the memorandum by the Department of Fisheries, led by its deputy director-general (Development), Datuk Azahari Othman.

He said the briefing was vital to ensure the ministry fully understands every detail of the proposed amendments, aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the country’s fisheries industry.

“We want to ensure that the legislation introduced not only protects the country’s marine resources but also looks after the welfare of fishermen and stakeholders in the sector.

“God willing, I will present this memorandum at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for May 21,” he said in a Facebook post.