Mohd Na’im: Stop open religious debates to prevent disunity

PUTRAJAYA: Open debates on religious differences should be avoided, to prevent division among Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious communities, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He expressed his full support for Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang’s stance that such debates should not be held publicly, as they could disrupt harmony and incite discord among the nation’s diverse communities.

“I fully support Datuk Aaron’s view, as open debates on religious issues can lead to confusion and tension among the public. Our priority is to uphold and strengthen the unity and solidarity of Malaysia’s multi-religious and multi-racial communities,” he said.

ALSO READ: Saravanan’s debate cancellation lauded for promoting national harmony

He said this at the ERAT Ramadan 2025 Programme, organised by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC), in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Development Department Malaysia (JAKIM) and Warisan Ummah Ikhlas, here, today.

Previously, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang had expressed concerns over the negative impact of open debates on religion, warning that they could spark tension and strain relations among Malaysia’s multi-faith communities.

Last week, the media reported that Tapah MP, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, had scheduled a debate with an independent preacher, Zamri Vinoth, on March 23, which will be hosted by Dewan Bahasa Tamil Malaysia.