Mohd Zaini appointed acting Selangor police chief in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Selangor deputy police chief Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan has been named the acting state police chief, effective tomorrow.

He replaces Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, who will begin his new role as director of Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) on July 21.

The handover ceremony was held at Dewan D’Cerana, Selangor contingent police headquarters (IPK), with Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Management Department director Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid in attendance.

In his farewell speech, Hussein thanked PDRM leadership for their trust during his tenure, citing key successes such as a 12 per cent drop in the crime index last year and major drug busts worth hundreds of millions.

“Between 2023 and 2024, Selangor police confiscated over 10 tonnes of narcotics valued at RM300 million, preventing distribution to more than 21 million potential users,“ he said.

Hussein also noted that arrests in Selangor surged from 22,000 in 2023 to 40,000 in 2024. Commercial crime investigations saw 7,115 cases opened in 2023, with losses at RM510 million, rising to 7,731 cases and RM680 million in losses in 2024.

Traffic enforcement issued 1.06 million summonses in 2023, collecting RM135.7 million, while 2024 saw 1.13 million summonses, generating RM128 million.

“These results reflect the hard work and unity of all officers and personnel,“ Hussein added. - Bernama