LUMUT: A virtual counsellor capable of interacting with individuals facing mental health challenges, known as AI Menyantuni Insan (AIMI), has been introduced for the first time by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in conjunction with the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 held at Lumut Waterfront here.

Although still in the prototype phase and based on artificial intelligence (AI), AIMI is capable of being a listener and a supportive companion in addressing mental health issues, particularly among students in higher learning institutions.

Higher Education Director-General Prof Datuk Dr Azlinda Azman said the prototype phase of the AI application is a new and innovative approach to tackling stress, anxiety and depression among students in tertiary education.

“We know that in Malaysia there are three million people suffering from mental health issues, but we only have 18,000 certified counsellors. That’s why this application was developed — to help those with mental health problems, especially students in higher education institutions.

“At the very least, when someone is experiencing stress, anxiety or depression, AIMI can act as a frontliner for them to express their emotions by communicating and interacting through the AI developed,” she said here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during a visit to the MOHE booth, had the opportunity to receive a briefing on the progress of the AIMI prototype after officiating the Closing Ceremony of Perak PMR 2025.

The virtual application ‘AIMI’, portrayed as a ‘woman’ with the ability to speak in both Malay and English, is one of the efforts in AI development following the launch of the AI Faculty at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia last year.

Azlinda said that through the AI Faculty, MOHE has also established the Malaysia AI Consortium involving both public and private universities in the country, with each institution having its own specific area of focus.

At Perak PMR 2025, MOHE showcased the AIMI prototype to the public for testing and to gather feedback on any needs or features to be improved before its expected launch at the Festival of Ideas in Putrajaya this November.

Azlinda noted that the creation of the virtual application involved the collaboration of various experts, including those in creative design, medicine, psychology and strategic planning.

“The beauty of our AI counsellor prototype is that it has been developed by experts among local lecturers who can provide guidance shaped by the values of our own society.

“This AI was developed by MOHE through the Department of Higher Education and public universities, with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Perak Branch spearheading the mental health AI counsellor prototype project, in collaboration with other local universities such as Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Universiti Zainal Abidin,” she said.