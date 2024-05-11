Mosque chairman remanded in zakat fraud investigation

KUALA TERENGGANU: A mosque chairman in a Terengganu district has been remanded for six days in connection with an investigation into allegations of submitting a fraudulent list of ineligible zakat recipients last April.

The remand order, effective until Nov 10, was granted by Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Shariffuddin at the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court following a request from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The 50-year-old suspect was detained while giving his statement at the MACC office in Kemaman yesterday.

According to a source, the fraudulent application involved 50 individuals, each allegedly receiving RM1,000 in zakat funds from an oil company where the suspect is employed.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrest, adding that the investigation falls under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and the possibility of further arrests as the investigation continues.