Mosques under JAKIM, JAWI to hold solat hajat for Zara Qairina

KUALA LUMPUR: All mosques and surau under the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) will conduct solat hajat and Yasin recitations this Thursday.

The prayers are dedicated to Zara Qairina Mahathir, a Form One student who passed away recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stated the initiative symbolises Muslim unity and compassion.

He emphasised the prayers aim to seek Allah SWT’s mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.

“May these prayers comfort the family and bring rewards for Zara Qairina,” he said in a statement.

The Attorney General’s Chambers earlier ordered the exhumation of Zara Qairina’s body for further investigation.

Her remains were taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for a post-mortem before being reburied.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead on July 17 after being found unconscious near her school dormitory.

The case remains under police investigation for a thorough examination. - Bernama