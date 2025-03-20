KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry (MOT) is drafting the national action plan on reduction of greenhouse gas emission from ships and ports to strengthen efforts in decarbonising the maritime sector.

The Ministry said the action plan outlines short, medium, and long-term measures to ensure compliance with the targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Additionally, MOT is collaborating with the Australian Government via the Partnerships for Infrastructure (P4I) to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework supporting green bunkering.

“This initiative will not only strengthen Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global maritime industry but also enhance the country’s reputation as a sustainable maritime hub.

“By leveraging expertise and advanced technology from Australia, Malaysia has the potential to become a leader in green maritime practices, thereby strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries,” MOT said in a written response on Parliament’s website today in response to Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol on policies and regulations related to decarbonising Malaysia’s shipping industry.

MOT said there is no specific data comparing Malaysia’s shipping industry carbon emissions against other Southeast Asian countries.

Nevertheless, Asia overall contributed more than 58 per cent of global CO2 emissions in 2022, which reflects the scale of the challenge to reduce carbon emissions.

MOT added that Malaysia is committed to continuing its collaboration with regional and international partners to develop policies and technologies that support the transition to a low-carbon shipping industry.