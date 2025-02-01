MOT to collaborate with MACC on Puspakom investigation

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry (MOT) will collaborate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate vehicles that fail to meet the standards set by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

Its Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the probe would address both integrity issues and the possible existence of syndicates offering unauthorised services, such as approving vehicles that do not comply with the Road Transport Department (RTD) standards.

“We are preparing an inspection report on the investigation and will not hesitate to take stricter actions in collaboration with the MACC.

“There have been discussions in the market about ‘runners’, cartels, and other means that enable vehicles which fail inspections to be approved. This matter will be thoroughly investigated,“ he told reporters after opening the new RTD Putrajaya office here today.

Loke added that three Puspakom staff members have been questioned so far, and he did not rule out the possibility of summoning others for questioning if necessary.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the RTD is expected to submit a technical report on its probe within two weeks.

“We want RTD to investigate first. Once the investigation is complete, I want all technical reports to be submitted to the MACC.

“From the report, we will review it and may identify angles for investigation under the MACC Act or the Penal Code,“ he said.

In a related development, Loke said the ministry will soon reveal the companies or entities granted licences to conduct periodic motor vehicle inspections.

He said over 10 companies had applied for licences after the government decided not to extend Puspakom’s concession as the sole provider of nationwide periodic motor vehicle inspection services.

The Minister added that the government’s concession agreement with Puspakom ended on Aug 31, but the company can still operate as it now holds an operator’s licence.

“The difference now is that Puspakom no longer has a monopoly. Previously, it was the only authorised entity to conduct vehicle inspections under the concession. With the concession ending, we have opened the licence application process to other companies.

“New companies have applied, and we are processing the applications. Licences will be issued soon, and I will announce the new operators.

“However, these new operators will need time to establish their facilities. By the end of this year, we expect new operators to enter the market. Their presence will create competition and provide consumers with more options when choosing a vehicle inspection centre,“ Loke added.