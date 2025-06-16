Mother rejoices as autistic son completes Al-Quran recitation

BIDOR: Raising three autistic children is an immense challenge for any parent or caregiver.

At 53, Suzana Ilias has to care for Muhammad Khir Khairul Nizam, 29; Nur Fatimah, 28; and Nurul Asyikin, 25, single-handedly, following the demise of her husband at the end of last year. Her children are diagnosed with Level 2 autism and they require constant supervision and assistance in their daily lives.

Despite the many challenges she faces, Suzana is deeply thankful that her eldest son Muhammad Khir has successfully completed the recitation of the al-Quran — a remarkable achievement, given his difficulty in maintaining focus.

“This is a miracle. Even though he finds it hard to concentrate and respond spontaneously when speaking, Muhammad Khir has mastered the holy verses beautifully. I’m very grateful. This is the result of my late husband’s efforts, who introduced him to the al-Quran from a young age,” she told Bernama.

She added her eldest son remains her loyal companion and often corrects her recitation whenever they read the al-Quran together.

“If we truly want (our autistic children to be able to read the al-Quran), we must make the effort and pray. God willing, the way will be made easier,” she said, adding her children’s condition has never stopped her from discovering their potential.

In addition to his ability to recite the al-Quran, Muhammad Khir can follow instructions and read and count, and also enjoys helping his mother to cook.

“My second child Nur Fatimah is very helpful and loves folding laundry in her own way, while the youngest Nurul Asyikin is cheerful, active and loves singing... she’s the entertainer in our small family,” Suzana said.

Sharing how her life changed completely following the death of her husband, Suzana, who is currently unemployed, said she had to immediately assume the role of the family’s main provider.

She said her family relies solely on assistance from the Social Welfare Department and her late husband’s Social Security Organisation (Socso) pension to meet their daily needs, including the children’s medical treatment.

“The money is not enough but I’m grateful my children aren’t picky eaters. They eat whatever I cook for them,” she added.

Suzana also said her three children had previously attended educational sessions conducted by a community-based rehabilitation centre, which she found very helpful in developing their social and self-care skills.

“I pray that Allah grants miracles for my children. As long as I’m alive, I will continue to take care of them,” she said.