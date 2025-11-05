KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended Mother’s Day greetings to all mothers, describing them as the foundation of a dignified, exemplary and madani society.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said mothers are not merely the queens of their households, but the central pillar in nurturing and shaping future generations who are virtuous, knowledgeable and prepared to lead with compassion, dedication and love.

“I wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers who form the backbone of families and a dignified, outstanding and madani society,” he said.

The Prime Minister also shared a photo of himself with his late mother, Che Yan Hamid Hussein, his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and one of his daughters.

Mother’s Day is celebrated globally on the second Sunday of May each year.