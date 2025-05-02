Motorcyclist killed in five-vehicle crash on NSE

REMBAU: A mechanic was killed in an accident involving five vehicles at Km 232.1 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) early today.

District police chief Supt Shaik Abd Kadar Shaik Mohamed said Muhammad Taqiyyuddin Zulkifli, 35, died on the spot in the 12.20 am accident.

The accident, which involved a motorcycle, a bus, a lorry, a pickup truck, and a car, also left six others injured, including the 36-year-old bus driver, who suffered a fractured pelvis and is receiving treatment at Alor Gajah Hospital in Melaka.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when a bus travelling from Singapore to the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Sungai Besi collided with the rear of a lorry in the left lane, causing both vehicles to lose control and veer into the right lane.

“A Toyota Hilux and a BMW car were unable to avoid the collision and crashed into the rear of the bus, causing the spare tyre of the pickup truck to be thrown into the opposite lane before crashing into an oncoming motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Taqiyyuddin,“ he said in a statement.

Shaik Abd Kadar said the victim’s body was taken to Rembau Hospital, while five others with minor injuries were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, he said a 51-year-old lorry driver was killed, while his two sons, aged 14 and 16, were seriously injured after their vehicle was crushed between two lorries in an accident at Km 230.3 of the same expressway at 4.14 am.

The accident occurred when the lorry, laden with coconuts from Ayer Keroh to Senawang, crashed into the rear of another lorry that was moving slowly in the left lane due to traffic congestion.

“The victim’s lorry was then hit by a 10-tonne lorry carrying polystyrene. The drivers and attendants of the other two lorries escaped unhurt,“ he said.

Shaik Abd Kadar said the victim’s body was sent to Rembau Hospital, while the two injured teenagers were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.