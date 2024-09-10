MPPD seizes unrented tents at Telok Kemang Beach

SEREMBAN: The Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) has seized nine units of blue tents that were set up without renters around Telok Kemang Beach.

In a statement on Facebook, MPPD said the seizure of the 10’x10’ tents was part of a monitoring and enforcement operation conducted by its officers on Oct 5 and 6.

“These enforcement actions are carried out regularly and will continue periodically,” it added.

Previously, the media reported that the Negeri Sembilan government would hold discussions with traders around Telok Kemang Beach following concerns over rows of rental tents allegedly obstructing public view.

StateTourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon said various aspects would be evaluated before making a decision, as many operators have been in business there for a long time.