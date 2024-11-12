MPs demand probe after baby’s body withheld for two weeks over unpaid bill

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional MPs are urging the Health Ministry to investigate claims that a private hospital in Klang kept a deceased newborn’s body in its morgue for over two weeks due to an unpaid bill.

On November 24, the infant, Muhammad Adham Mikail, was born without one eye, a nose and an anus. He passed away shortly after birth.

In a post shared on the Mr Wan Cai Official Facebook page, a special funeral unit, it was revealed that they had to use hot water to thaw the infant’s body and joints before managing the remains.

The father, a factory worker in Shah Alam, was unable to settle the RM3,600 hospital bill, leading to his wife reportedly being held until payment was made.

According to The Star, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal condemned the hospital’s actions, highlighting the inhumane treatment of the grieving family.

“Disciplinary and legal action must be taken against the hospital management and responsible parties (to determine) whether it is carelessness or lack of humane feelings towards the family of the deceased,“ he was quoted as saying.

He expressed outrage over the delay in burial, which he stressed contravened religious practices.

“This should not be happening in a rich state like Selangor. Why did the hospital management allow this to happen to a newborn baby who was a Muslim?”

Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi called on the health ministry to investigate the case thoroughly and suggested that hospitals treat such incidents as corporate social responsibility.

He also proposed involving resources like Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) to provide financial aid in similar cases.

“We as MPs also have the responsibility to help the people,“ he said, adding that elected representatives should have dedicated funds to assist constituents in distress.

The MP also expressed concerns about rising healthcare costs and insurance premiums, which he believes exacerbate financial strains on families.