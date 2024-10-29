MPs urge to strengthen national defence system in light of current geopolitical tensions

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament (MP) have suggested that the government strengthen the national defence system in light of the current global geopolitical tensions.

During the debate of the Supply Bill 2025 at the Dewan Rakyat today, Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat) said that allocations for the Defence Ministry (MINDEF) should be increased to strengthen national defence and to overcome regional threats, especially through the procurement of new assets.

He added that Malaysia should learn from the sinking of the Royal Malaysian Navy ship, KD Pendekar off Tanjung Penyusop, Johor recently, which was due to the age of the vessel.

Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) urged the government to ensure that the Malaysian Army was supplied with assets according to personnel specifications and needs.

“In MINDEF, procurement must be user driven and not contractor driven as this is vital to ensure our military has quality assets that are suitable to their needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (PN-Tanjong Karang) said Malaysia could not take security lightly and proposed that a reformation of the national defence system be immediately done, and to strengthen the Defence White Paper with strategic approaches, especially in air defence.

He added that the country needed to strengthen its satellite capabilities to manage the airspace and introduce air defence systems.

“We also need to add the number and capabilities of our combat aircraft or jet fighters, upgrade our anti-ballistic missile systems to ward off any possible attacks,” he said.