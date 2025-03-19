PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is ramping up efforts to strengthen its technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector to meet the growing demand for skilled workers and boost economic growth.

Once regarded as an inferior alternative to university education, TVET is now gaining recognition as a vital pathway to employment, with new government policies and industry collaborations.

Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia TVET programme head Assoc Prof Dr Marlina Mohamad said the country’s initiatives to enhance TVET are showing promising results.

“TVET equips individuals with practical skills and specialised knowledge tailored to specific trades, industries or professions. It emphasises hands-on training and real-world competencies, preparing students to enter the workforce with the expertise needed for their chosen careers.”

According to the National TVET Council, as of February last year, Malaysia had 1,398 TVET institutions nationwide. This included 673 public institutions under 12 ministries, 28 state government-run institutions and 697 private institutions.

Marlina said the government had introduced several initiatives to strengthen TVET, including the National TVET Policy 2030, launched in June 2024.

“The policy aims to unify TVET standards, enhance governance and promote TVET as a prestigious career pathway.

“The Education Ministry has also announced that by 2027, basic TVET skills will be integrated into primary school curricula, ensuring pupils gain early exposure to technical education.

The efforts have successfully elevated TVET’s status, making it a key contributor to Malaysia’s skilled workforce and economic growth.”

Despite recent advancements, Marlina said TVET still faces challenges in gaining recognition.

“Many Malaysians traditionally view university education as the ideal pathway to career success, leading to misconceptions that TVET is a secondary or less prestigious option,” she said, adding that persistent beliefs about TVET careers offering fewer opportunities or lower salaries continue to hinder its acceptance.

However, she said public perception is beginning to change.

“TVET is not a ‘dead-end’ option but a stepping stone to greater career advancement.

“Changing the perception requires collective effort from the government, industry, schools and society,” she added.

Marlina stressed that stronger industry collaboration is key to boosting TVET’s reputation.

“When top companies hire TVET graduates with competitive salaries, it demonstrates the value of technical skills.

“Schools, career counsellors and parents need to be well-informed about the benefits of TVET. Providing students with hands-on exposure to technical fields from a young age and promoting TVET as an equal and respected option alongside academic routes can gradually shift outdated perceptions.”

Marlina said Malaysia’s job market is evolving, with a growing demand for skilled workers in fields such as engineering, digital technology and advanced manufacturing.

“TVET plays a crucial role in preparing students for high-demand industries by equipping them with practical skills and hands-on experience that employers seek.”

She cited Germany’s highly skilled workforce as an example of how a robust vocational training system can drive economic growth.

“It’s time to move past outdated perceptions. TVET is a first-choice education pathway that is just as valuable as traditional academic routes,” she added.

In February, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi highlighted the high employability of TVET graduates.

He revealed that the national average employment rate for TVET graduates stood at 94.5% , with some institutions reporting rates as high as 98.7%.

“Many students secure jobs even before completing their studies.

“TVET prioritises skill-based learning, which directly translates into productivity.

“Employers value competency, and this is why TVET graduates are in high demand,” Zahid said.