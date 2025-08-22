MTVET media course boosts government officers’ communication skills

KUALA LUMPUR: Government officers have praised the Media Engagement course organised by Bernama in cooperation with the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council for significantly boosting their confidence as credible spokespersons.

Twenty officers from various ministries attended the two-day course at Wisma Bernama’s Centre for Excellence beginning Wednesday.

Participants learned media relations techniques and participated in simulations conducted by Bernama TV professionals Wan Syahrina Wan Ab Rahman and Ally Iskandar Mohd Mardzi.

MITI’s senior principal assistant Dr Wong Wai Khuen described the course as a worthwhile opportunity with engaging and relevant content.

“This is my first time participating in a training of this kind...The course was helpful, especially in developing skills as a spokesperson,“ he said on the training’s final day.

Wong noted the course opened new avenues for MITI to evaluate how messages reach the public regarding TVET programmes.

“MITI’s communications are more focused on the industry as the primary stakeholder. I am now ready to expand my knowledge through courses like this, particularly in crisis management as a ministry spokesperson,“ he said.

He considered the course a first step toward strengthening the ministry’s strategic communications capabilities for addressing current issues and conveying policies effectively.

Advanced Technology Training Centre department head M. Ganeson admitted lacking in-depth knowledge of strategic message delivery through mainstream media before the course.

He said the course broadened his perspective on adapting delivery styles while remaining informative and engaging for audiences.

Ganeson acquired new techniques including framing methods, editorial processes, and effective speaking methods for message delivery.

Wan Syahrina described the course as an important initiative for empowering government agency spokespersons facing digital era communication challenges.

She explained the course helped participants understand media workflow and news structuring across newspapers, television, radio, and social media platforms.

Participants learned communication techniques with journalists and methods for conveying technical information understandably to the public.

“Conveying facts to the media requires different skills, more than simply knowing the content of policies,“ she said, noting the training included media interview simulations. – Bernama