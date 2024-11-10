Mufti Bill 2024 to be tabled for second, third readings in parliament - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar confirmed that the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 will be tabled for a second and third reading in this Parliament session which will begin on Oct 14.

“This has been approved by the Cabinet. The bill aims to strengthen the institution of fatwa in the Federal Territories of Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, and Labuan,“ he told the media during the launch of the Jelajah Peduli Ummah: Sejahtera Insan Al-Falah programme by the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (Mapim), here today.

Previously, the first reading of the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 was conducted in July. This bill is one of three bills concerning Islamic affairs that are being presented for amendment.

In addition, the bill seeks to establish the definition of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah in accordance with the Al-Asyairah and Al-Maturidiah theological schools.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Bill 355) will not be presented in this parliamentary session.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that any amendments to Bill 355 must be approached carefully, taking into account the views of all stakeholders.

This bill aims to expand the powers and authority of the Syariah Courts, which currently allows for penalties including a maximum fine of RM5,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or six strokes of caning, while excluding the death penalty.