Mule account offences rise in Malaysia - Bukit Aman warns public

KUALA LUMPUR: Mule account offences are increasingly worrying authorities, with thousands of Malaysians, including students, falling victim to financial crime syndicates luring them with promises of easy money.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa revealed that as of Monday (July 21), a total of 39,006 mule account cases had been detected, with 10,635 cases charged in court.

Rusdi stated, “This is not merely a financial issue; it has become a form of organised crime used by syndicates to carry out various illegal activities, including online fraud, fake investments and e-commerce fraud.”

He warned that those involved could face charges under sections 424A, 424B, and 424C of the Penal Code, carrying a prison sentence of up to 10 years and fines of up to RM150,000.

Common forms of involvement include handing over bank account details to third parties without reason, opening accounts for others, and using personal accounts for suspicious transactions.

To combat this, Rusdi introduced the T.A.K.E.F.I.V.E formula as a preventive measure.

The first step, Think, urges individuals to critically assess investment opportunities before acting.

The second, Ask, advises verifying information with authorities before sharing banking details.

Knowledge is the third step, encouraging the public to stay updated on cybercrime tactics and use verification tools like Semak Mule PDRM and Bank Negara Malaysia’s Financial Consumer Alert List.

Rusdi added, “The fifth step is Fight - avoid being susceptible and don’t be deceived by promises of huge or quick returns.”

The final steps, Ignore and Vigilant, stress ignoring dubious offers and cutting ties with suspicious individuals. – Bernama