Musang King orchard operator detained in Pahang money laundering case

KUANTAN: The Pahang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained another Musang King durian orchard operator for suspected money laundering involving hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

The suspect allegedly acquired, received, possessed, transferred, and used money obtained from durian cultivation on forest reserve and state-owned land in a Pahang district.

A source revealed the male suspect in his 60s was arrested around 9 pm when he arrived to provide a statement at the MACC Raub branch office.

The suspect is believed to have committed these offences since 2024, profiting hundreds of thousands of ringgit from the illegal activity.

This detention follows the recent arrest of five other individuals connected to the same case.

Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud confirmed the arrest when contacted by media.

He stated the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Shukor added that authorities continue tracking other suspects and relevant witnesses in this investigation.

MACC previously arrested five men, including durian factory workers aged 40 to 60, for similar illegal profit allegations.

Those suspects were also accused of earning hundreds of thousands of ringgit from planting durians on forest reserves and state land in Pahang. – Bernama