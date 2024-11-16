Museums Dept working to reclaim national historic artifacts from abroad

KANGAR: The Museums Department (JMM) is currently engaged in trying to reclaim national historic artifacts that are currently abroad to protect and conserve Malaysian cultural heritage and history.

Its director-general, Datuk Kamarul Baharin A Kasim said the department, with the cooperation of the National Unity Ministry, is identifying various important collections, including historical documents, manuscripts and archaeological items, such as ancient human skeletons, that are in countries like the United Kingdom and Holland.

“This process requires time and indepth detail. We are studying whether the collections were taken out as gifts, seized or stolen. The approach used include digital technology to copy the documents as a first step,” he told reporters after officiating the Nostalgia Anak Kampung: Dunia Anak Bendang programme at the Kota Kayang Museum in Kuala Perlis near here today.

He added that the complete data on the number of collections abroad was still being studied but expressed confidence that it would strengthen national identity and benefit historical research.

The initiative also involved cooperation from various international parties to ensure every collection returned can be managed properly based on allocations by the government, he added.

“The historical collection from Sarawak was successfully returned to the country previously, proving the department’s continuous efforts in restoring national heritage rights,” he said.