Muslim workers facing Friday prayer discrimination urged to report matter

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Muslim workers in Johor facing discrimination for attending Friday prayers, starting Jan 1 next year, are urged to report the matter to the state Labour Department.

State Islamic Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, said employers who fail to provide sufficient break time for the purpose could face legal action.

“Any employer who prevents workers from performing their Friday prayers or makes it difficult for them to pray during working hours can be reported to the Labour Department under the Employment Act for discrimination, and the employer will be held accountable,“ he said.

He was responding to Abdul Aziz Talib’s (PN-Maharani) question on the state government’s efforts to facilitate Friday prayers effective Jan 1, 2025, during today’s State Legislative Assembly session in Kota Iskandar.

On Oct 7, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, announced that the state would align its weekend to Saturday and Sunday from Jan 1, 2025, with the approval of the Malaysian King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, and views of the Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ).

Tunku Mahkota Ismail has called on private companies, government bodies, and relevant organisations to allocate sufficient time and space for Muslim employees to perform Friday prayers.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, while presenting the Johor Budget 2025 at the State Assembly last Thursday, announced that starting Jan 1 next year, Friday lunch breaks for public and private sector employees will be extended to two hours, from the current hour and a half.

Meanwhile, Semerah assemblyman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid revealed that 26 schools in Johor—15 under the State Education Department and 11 under JAINJ—struggle to accommodate Friday prayers during school hours.

“These schools have requested approval from the Johor Mufti Department to upgrade their suraus or nearby prayer spaces to Surau Jumaat (Friday prayer suraus). The Johor Mufti Department has issued guidelines for conducting Friday prayers in schools as part of the solution.

“This applies to schools located more than 3 kilometres from a mosque, those with a significant number of Muslim students and teachers, and schools lacking nearby residential areas or adequate Friday prayer facilities,” he explained.

Previously, Onn Hafiz stated that to ensure Muslim male students can perform Friday prayers, the State Education Department, JAINJ, and the Johor Mufti Department will increase the number of suraus and halls in schools.