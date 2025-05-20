KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims across the country have been urged to show solidarity and compassion for the plight of the Palestinian people by performing special prayers (solat hajat) and reciting Qunut Nazilah at mosques and suraus under the supervision of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the call was made in response to the increasingly critical situation, as the Zionist regime intensifies its relentless attacks and mounting pressure on the long-suffering people of Gaza.

“As caring and united Muslims, let us come together in supplication to seek Allah’s help in protecting our brothers and sisters there from all forms of cruelty and destruction.

“I also call upon all imams of mosques and suraus under JAKIM and JAWI to lead the recitation of Qunut Nazilah during congregational prayers, especially during subuh, maghrib and isyak prayers, and to offer more specific prayers for the safety of the Palestinian people and the liberation of Al-Quds,” he said in a Facebook post today.