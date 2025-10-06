GEORGE TOWN: All outstanding issues between the federal government and the Penang government regarding the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) have been resolved amicably.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said he had chaired the meeting with Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow at his ministry in Putrajaya last month and resolved outstanding issues, including the release letter from the state government.

“Physical work will begin shortly, in one or two months. So we ask them (the state government) to ensure there is a traffic diversion plan when piling work and construction begins to ensure the project doesn’t have a negative impact on road congestion,” he said during a media conference after ending his one-day working visit to Penang today.

On Rapid Penang On-Demand service by Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), he said that the service, which began in phases from August 2024, was running smoothly with 50 vans covering 13 zones in Penang - seven on the island and six in Seberang Perai.

“The average daily users stand at 1,944 people, with an average of 39 passengers per van daily and an average travel time of 16 minutes and a waiting time of 19 minutes,” he said.

He added that there were 150 additional drivers to handle the vans to ensure smooth operations and that passengers would enjoy a fare of RM1 per trip.