GEORGE TOWN: Large-scale construction of the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project is set to begin in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026, said Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim.

He said that based on current progress, the contractor will soon commence soil investigation work along the proposed LRT alignment, before finalising the design.

“Soil investigation had been done before, and the data already exists; this isn’t entirely new. However, there may be certain conditions or locations which require updates by the contractor,” he said.

“This is because the previous soil investigation was conducted around 2018, which was some time ago. So now, the contractor needs to carry out a fresh round of soil investigation,“ he told reporters at the Mutiara Line LRT’s Aidilfitri Open House, here, today.

Also present were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and state Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

Elaborating further, Mohd Zarif explained that the design must take into account the latest soil conditions, as well as existing underground utilities which may require relocation.

“So, naturally, some utilities along the road reserve will need to be relocated first. That process must happen as well. So, in terms of construction activity, you’ll start to see signs, like small machinery moving in to begin utility relocation, within the next six months,” he said.

He said it is normal that during the initial years, projects like the LRT line follow an S-curve trajectory, where progress picks up significantly after reaching a certain critical stage.

“It won’t be an immediate spike; progress will be gradual until sometime next year. The S-curve trajectory will likely become more visible around 2027 or 2028, where you can see the slope of the curve.

“By 2029, we’ll likely hit the peak of the S-curve, and that brings us another two years until the end of 2031,“ he said.

The 29.5 km Mutiara Line, featuring 21 stations, aims to boost connectivity across Penang Island and the mainland, easing congestion and improving access.

It will connect Penang South Reclamation’s Island A with both Penang Sentral and Komtar Station in George Town, with trains running alternately on both routes, for wider coverage.