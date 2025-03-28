  1. Local

Myanmar earthquake ripples through north Malaysia, witnesses urged to fill survey

People take pictures of a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. - Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFPPeople take pictures of a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. - Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

PETALING JAYA: The 7.4-magnitude earthquake centered in central Myanmar not only affected neighbouring Thailand but several states in Peninsular Malaysia reportedly felt tremors.

Witness accounts report that tremors were also felt in Butterworth, Penang, according to Free Malaysia Today.

According to (MetMalaysia) no tsunami threat was reported for Malaysia. In its Facebook post, https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19oBbNZrSA/ MetMalaysia stated that earthquake’ epicenter was about 55km southwest of Mandalay, Myanmar, with a depth of 10km.

The government department also also urged those who felt the tremors to fill a survey https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpiPn4b9Hn_NNWnoFplLMm3CzWHou-G5JBVO7ipgYADOHCog/viewform here.

The earthquake reportedly affected Bangkok, Thailand, with hundreds of people evacuating buildings in panic following the tremors.

