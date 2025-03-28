PETALING JAYA: The 7.4-magnitude earthquake centered in central Myanmar not only affected neighbouring Thailand but several states in Peninsular Malaysia reportedly felt tremors.

Witness accounts report that tremors were also felt in Butterworth, Penang, according to Free Malaysia Today.

According to (MetMalaysia) no tsunami threat was reported for Malaysia. In its Facebook post, https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19oBbNZrSA/ MetMalaysia stated that earthquake’ epicenter was about 55km southwest of Mandalay, Myanmar, with a depth of 10km.

The government department also also urged those who felt the tremors to fill a survey https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpiPn4b9Hn_NNWnoFplLMm3CzWHou-G5JBVO7ipgYADOHCog/viewform here.

The earthquake reportedly affected Bangkok, Thailand, with hundreds of people evacuating buildings in panic following the tremors.

ALSO READ: Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar, Thailand

: 43 trapped as Bangkok skyscraper collapses after quake