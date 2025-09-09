Myanmar man electrocuted while stealing cables in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: Police confirmed a foreign man was found dead after a suspected electrocution while attempting to steal cables from a power station.

Acting Alor Gajah district police chief DSP Azrul Mohamed stated that initial investigations revealed the substation gate was open with cut cables present.

The 29-year-old Myanmar national and UNHCR cardholder was discovered unconscious in a drain beside the substation around 2.14 pm yesterday.

Further examination found no criminal elements on the victim’s body, and an assistant medical officer confirmed his death at the scene.

The victim’s body was sent to Alor Gajah Hospital for a post-mortem, with the case classified as sudden death. – Bernama