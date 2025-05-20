MyKiosk pricing open to investigation - KPKT

PETALING JAYA: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said that the MyKiosk pricing issue can be investigated by any authority, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“I would like to invite Tan Sri Azam Baki (Chief Commissioner of MACC) to my office for tea to discuss this further,“ he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

He added that the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) would lodge reports with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police against individuals spreading false information on social media about the MyKiosk scheme.

“We are actively gathering video evidence. Reports will be made to the MCMC under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and to the police under the Penal Code, as spreading false information is a criminal offence.

“If you dare to spread fake news, we will take action. You will be held accountable,“ he said.

Previously, KPKT has dismissed claims of the MyKiosk programme being a “white elephant”, defending the initiative.

The initiative aims to support street vendors by providing facilities at a low cost.

Nga also clarified that the increased cost of kiosks – up to RM25,000 each under the MyKiosk 2.0 programme – is due to design improvements tailored for small traders.

The upgraded version features improved battery life, modular solar systems, enhanced roofing, hydraulic windows, and reinforced structures.

The kiosks were hailed as Malaysia’s first green energy micro-business infrastructure, equipped with LED lighting, solar panels, fans, kitchen modules, and portable batteries.

Meanwhile, Nga reaffirmed KPKT’s commitment to transparency in the MyKiosk programme, noting that allocations have been distributed to 156 local authorities to support targeted communities.

The RM25,000 charge per kiosk is a ceiling price, he said, adding that: “local councils are free to appoint contractors through open bidding, with some kiosks reportedly costing as low as RM13,000 to RM15,000.”

According to Nga, Johor is the state with the highest number of kiosks under the programme, with a total of 1,185 units.

MyKiosk has received strong support from target communities, particularly single mothers, who have credited the initiative with helping them sustain their livelihoods.