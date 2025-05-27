PUTRAJAYA: The integrated digital analytics platform, MyLabourHub, launched today by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), will strengthen Malaysia’s position as a global leader in the world’s Open Data Inventory (ODIN) assessment.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that MyLabourHub integrates institutions, data and technology to provide the latest labour market information to improve the country’s score in the upcoming official Open Data Warehouse (ODW) report.

He added that the portal, fully developed by DOSM, will benefit various stakeholders, including policymakers, industry players, training institutions and the public.

“In line with the aspiration to move towards a resilient statistical system in the era of digital innovation, this portal provides relevant, accurate and easily accessible information, thus enhancing the empowerment of citizen-centric statistical service delivery that is inclusive, integrated, transparent and secure,“ Uzir said in his speech at the launch of MyLabourHub today.

Additionally, MyLabourHub enables in-depth research for evidence-based policymaking by helping stakeholders understand labour market dynamics while strengthening action plans, impactful interventions and responses to economic changes.

The official ODW report, released on April 29, marked a historic achievement for Malaysia, ranking first in the ODIN 2024/25 assessment, surpassing 198 other countries with an overall score of 90 and an outstanding data openness score of 99. This represents a significant leap from its 67th position in the 2022/23 assessment.

Uzir also said that MyLabourHub offers key functionalities, including a labour market analytics platform that provides insights into employment trends, salary rates and skill requirements aligned with contemporary job markets.

He highlighted that data updates within the platform occur in three categories: monthly, quarterly and annually, with all data sourced from relevant agencies, including the Department of Labour.

Meanwhile, DOSM said in a statement today that MyLabourHub gathers more than 101 key indicators and 128 supporting indicators.

“It is structured under eight main themes, including labour supply and demand, labour productivity, graduates, the informal sector, labour costs, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),“ it said.

It added that the portal launch is a strategic initiative under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), aiming to realign the national labour market towards inclusive, sustainable and competitive economic growth.