N. Sembilan Customs seizes smuggled tobacco worth almost RM1 million

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Customs Department’s Enforcement Division has successfully thwarted a chewing tobacco smuggling attempt, with the total seizure, including duties, estimated at RM997,632.19, on March 1.

Its director Muhammad Queek Abdullah said at 11.45 am, a team from the Customs Operations Unit seized a container from India at the West Port, Klang, Selangor, on suspicion of making false declarations regarding trade in manifest documents which required an import permit.

He added that the inspection uncovered 72 boxes, containing 174.89 kilogrammes (kg) of tobacco, and 318 boxes, holding 2,862 kg of pan masala chewing tobacco. The total estimated value of the seized items was RM581,786, with taxes amounting to RM395,845.77.

“Chewing tobacco is a prohibited import item, requiring an import permit under Item 66 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023.

“All items and containers originating from India were seized, under Section 114 of the Customs Act 1967, for further investigation. We suspect that the goods were intended for the local market,“ he said, during a press conference at the state Customs Department’s enforcement office, today.

He said that a local shipping agent, in his 40s, was detained to assist in the investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

He also urged the public to help the department in the fight against smuggling crimes, especially cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs, vehicles and others and is advised not to get involved in smuggling activities.

“Smuggling activities not only harm the country in terms of revenue leakage, but it also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,” he said.

The public can channel information related to any smuggling activity by contacting the department’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855, or at http://aduan.customs.gov.my or the nearest Customs office in all states.