SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is committed to expediting the approval of manufacturing projects, including those in the semiconductor sector, which add value to the state’s economy through the Negeri Sembilan Fast Lane initiative.

State Industrialisation and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said the Negeri Sembilan Fast Lane is a streamlined development process that accelerates all stages—from plan pre-approval to construction completion and operational approval—within a shortened timeframe.

“It involves an integrated process covering plan approvals, the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), and operating licences. Early groundwork has already begun under the Seremban City Council (MBS).

“The criteria (for the fast approval) include the industry being in a planned area with resolved land matters, construction-ready sites, complete infrastructure, and approved reports for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA), and Road Safety Audit (RSA),” he said.

Teo (PH–Bahau) said this during the winding-up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said that the project categories include factories, workshops, warehouses, private facilities such as schools and hospitals, and petrol stations.

Meanwhile, regarding the innovative port project (Container AI Port) in Port Dickson, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that approval to construct the jetty on the seabed was granted on March 19.

“In this regard, the approved area must be gazetted. At present, the certificate for exemption of survey fees has been approved by the State Land and Mines Office. The Port Dickson District Land Office is submitting a survey request to the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) before the official approval letter is issued,” said the Sikamat assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the state MADANI Rahmah Sales Programme has recorded sales exceeding RM35 million, benefiting more than 713,000 residents.

Veerapan (PH–Repah) said that as of April 29, 466 MADANI Rahmah Sales programmes were hosted across 36 state constituencies, offering discounts of up to 30 per cent on daily essential goods.

The sitting adjourned sine dine.