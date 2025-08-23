NADI centres boost democratic literacy and youth leadership nationwide

KUALA SELANGOR: National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) nationwide provide an effective platform for public education on democratic processes.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul stated that NADI centres can serve as reference points for School Parliament and Youth Parliament programmes through parliamentary collaboration.

“This initiative aligns with NADI’s role as a community hub for accurate, reliable and up-to-date information,“ he said in a Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission statement.

Johari launched the Community Day Programme at NADI Pekan Ijok today with strong multiracial community support for government digital engagement efforts.

The programme offered residents of all ages access to information and activities including entrepreneurship exhibitions and smart farming demonstrations.

Johari noted the strong turnout demonstrates NADI’s acceptance as an open community centre offering diverse opportunities.

He emphasised that NADI has evolved beyond internet centres into inclusive hubs for students, youth, entrepreneurs and senior citizens.

One thousand ninety nine NADI centres operate nationwide including eighty four in Selangor with one hundred twenty two thousand six hundred fifty three registered members.

NADI’s impact gained international recognition by winning the Capacity Building category at the 2025 World Summit on the Information Society Prizes. – Bernama