NADMA activates Central Disaster Operations Control Centre

PUTRAJAYA: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has activated the Central Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to coordinate and monitor rescue operations and flood victim management on the ground.

NADMA in a statement today announced that the Central PKOB was activated to coordinate all state PKOBs that are currently managing the flood disaster.

“Coordination includes assets and logistical requirements, arranging the movement of rescue teams as well as other requirements that cross their respective states,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, given that the number of victims has increased dramatically in Kelantan, the state PKOB has requested additional collapsible tent (C-Tent) to be placed at the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS).

“The Social Welfare Department has also requested additional retort food of 50,000 units to be distributed at the PPS,” according to NADMA.

A statement said that the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) has also been mobilised to the affected areas to assist in search and rescue operations in the affected states, especially Kelantan.

Commenting on the current flood situation, NADMA stated that Kelantan and Terengganu are currently facing a bad flood situation and according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, very heavy rain (dangerous) which will continue until tomorrow could potentially cause greater flooding.

Therefore, NADMA said that all assets have been mobilised to face a more serious disaster if it occurs.

Meanwhile, based on a report issued by the NADMA National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) at 6 am this morning, the number of victims evacuated due to floods throughout the state is 80,589 people from 24,647 families, with four deaths recorded in Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak.

There are 27 districts affected and 467 PPS have been activated in seven states, namely Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

NADMA’s NDCC, which operates 24 hours a day, will constantly monitor and provide the latest reports on the flood situation nationwide for everyone’s reference.

“Disaster warnings such as continuous rain warnings and flood warnings will be communicated to all response agencies based on the standard operating procedures that have been set.

“This includes the Civil Defence Force which acts as the secretariat to the District Disaster Management Committee and the State Disaster Management Committee,“ according to the statement.

NADMA also advised the public to be vigilant with the current weather conditions and always take precautions, be aware of announcements through the mass media and follow instructions to evacuate if instructed to do so.

The latest weather information and warnings can be obtained through the myCuaca application, as well as the MET Malaysia Hotline at 1-300-22-1638 and the Nadma disaster portal at www.portalbencana.nadma.gov.my.