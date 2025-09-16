NADMA director-general coordinates Sabah disaster relief with RM10m fund

BUTTERWORTH: The director-general of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) is currently in Sabah to coordinate disaster relief operations with multiple agencies.

These agencies include the Civil Defence Force, the Social Welfare Department, and state- and district-level disaster management committees.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the immediate approval of a RM10 million allocation from the National Disaster Fund.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced this allocation yesterday to support the ongoing relief efforts.

Ahmad Zahid stated that the RM10 million will provide cash assistance to every family whose house was affected by landslides or floods.

The funds will also be used to construct new houses under the Temporary People’s Housing Project for those who lost their homes.

The exact number of houses required will be determined through close cooperation with state and district disaster management committees.

This coordination is crucial to ensure that all distributed aid actually reaches those in need.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Central Disaster Management Committee, emphasised the government’s commitment to victim welfare.

The government is dedicated to ensuring that flood and landslide victims in Sabah receive proper attention and support. – Bernama