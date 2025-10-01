Najib could not ascertain who provide his bank account number to Saudi Arabia royalty

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak told the High Court here today that he could not ascertain who had provided his personal bank account number for receiving donations from Saudi Arabia.

The former Prime Minister, testifying as the first defence witness, said this in his defence over allegations of embezzling RM2.3 billion in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds when cross-examined by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar.

“There is a possibility that someone else did, maybe Low Taek Jho or Jho Low,” he said.

Kamal Baharin: Did Datuk Seri thank the (then) King of Saudi Arabia, the late King Abdullah, for donating US$20 million even though he promised US$100 million?

Najib: Acknowledgment to His Majesty was given, but not in writing. It was conveyed through a subsequent visit. This type of contribution cannot be in writing. I cannot send letters personally. I am the head of the government, I must follow the protocol, which is through the Foreign Ministry.

When Kamal Baharin suggested that the contribution could not have been from King Abdullah since the amount was only US$20 million instead of the promised US$100 million and that was also the reason he did not send a letter of thanks or appreciation to King Abdullah, Najib disagreed.

Najib also disagreed with Kamal Baharin’s suggestion that the money deposited into his personal account was from 1MDB.

He told the court that he ‘assumed’ the donation was from the Saudi Arabia royal family and did not check on the matter.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to obtain RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues on Monday.