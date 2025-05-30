KUCHING: An iconic square named Dataran Bujang Berani is being proposed in Kapit, in the central interior of Sarawak, as a tribute to the significant contributions of the Dayak community in the aspects of national security and development.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kapit, said the square is proposed to be built near the historic Fort Silvia to serve as a landmark with the potential to become a symbol to commemorate 100 years of peace in Kapit and the struggle of the Dayak community.

“The Kapit division is one in the interior regions and a part where the Dayak community once contributed to the development of Malaysia that we have today,“ he said in a statement from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) during the launch of the book ‘Commemorating A Century of Kapit Peacekeeping (1924–2024)’ here today.

He said the proposal to build the square is not only aimed at commemorating the historic peace event but also as a recognition of the Dayak community who have long contributed to defending the country, including before the establishment of Malaysia.

“Before the formation of Malaysia, they (Dayak people) had already fought for the security of Malaya during the Malayan Emergency as Sarawak Rangers and also as Malaysian Rangers,“ he said.

Nanta said Dataran Bujang Berani has the potential to be established as a historical reference centre and a symbol of unity for future generations.

With regard to the launch of ‘Commemorating A Century of Kapit Peacekeeping (1924–2024)’, he said, the book represents an important document that compiles historical information, papers, speeches, and a collection of photographs related to the peacekeeping events among various Dayak sub-ethnic groups in Kapit 100 years ago.

“This book does not only immortalise the historic moments that occurred between the communities in Sarawak and the Indonesian border areas, but also serves as a valuable reference for future generations to understand the foundation of the harmony built today,“ he added.